Teen sues cruise ship company over alleged rape during exotic Christmas vacation

A Littleton company that offers high-end river cruises on four continents was sued by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a bartender who targeted the girl during a Christmas-time excursion in southeast Asia last year. The lawsuit against Avalon Waterways accuses the company of not properly protecting the California girl, in part because the company allegedly failed to learn from sexual assaults reported throughout the cruising industry.

