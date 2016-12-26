Teen Dies After Being Shot By Possibl...

Teen Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Good Friend'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: CBS Local

Christmas Windstorm Produced 110 MPH Gust Near Denver High winds ripped across Colorado on Christmas Day with hurricane-force gusts reported in the foothills northwest of Denver. Teen Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Good Friend' A 14-year-old boy who was shot inside a home in Littleton on Friday afternoon has died, and a 15-year-old is in custody in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denver tar (Nov '14) 2 hr Katherin 74
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Rosa_Winkel 43,413
merry christmas 3 hr Quarmal 11
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr tbird19482 26,500
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 12 hr Looking in Denver 9
What are billets on a truck 22 hr Tafron 4
Project New Americana Movement Mon Project New Ameri... 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,166 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,648

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC