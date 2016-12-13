Southwest Plaza strengthens its "community feel"
Valerie French and her daughter, Lola French, 7, shop the selection of locally made items in the Maker's Market at Southwest Plaza in Littleton. Southwest Plaza is in its first holiday shopping season as a newly renovated, community-focused mall with updated shops featuring a focus on independent, community areas for people to socialize and modern mountain inspired decor.
Littleton Discussions
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|10 min
|River Tam
|26,470
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|20 min
|Respect71
|43,515
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|Johnny F
|105
|what is wrong with you people????
|1 hr
|Death Kitten
|15
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|1 hr
|Shalizar
|383
|Lookin For Tar
|1 hr
|Gahzhal
|69
|Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's
|1 hr
|Death Kitten
|11
