Police seek mask-wearing bank robber dubbed "Comic Con Bandit"
A bank robber who dons Star Wars and Marvel superhero masks is at large, and police are seeking the public's help in unmasking and finding the so-called "Comic Con Bandit." One robbery happened at about 4:20 p.m. Dec. 9 at Bank of the West, 865 S. Boulder Road in Louisville, according to the FBI and Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.
