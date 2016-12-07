Littleton takes a scalpel to urban renewal but doesn't kill it outright
In a marathon meeting that stretched into the early morning hours Wednesday, Littleton City Council eviscerated its urban renewal program but stopped short of abolishing the authority that administers it. The council voted 4-3 to keep alive its authority - Littleton Invests for Tomorrow - and with it, the Columbine Square shopping center as an urban redevelopment district.
