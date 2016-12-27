Fire at Highlands Ranch Chili's close...

Fire at Highlands Ranch Chili's closes parts of University Boulevard

Littleton Fire Rescue is battling a fire at a Chili's restaurant in Highlands Ranch that has caused lane closures in both directions on University Boulevard between County Line Road and C-470. The fire started around 2:30 p.m., but the cause is still under investigation, Littleton fire spokeswoman Jackie Erwin said.

