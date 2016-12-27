Fire at Highlands Ranch Chili's closes parts of University Boulevard
Littleton Fire Rescue is battling a fire at a Chili's restaurant in Highlands Ranch that has caused lane closures in both directions on University Boulevard between County Line Road and C-470. The fire started around 2:30 p.m., but the cause is still under investigation, Littleton fire spokeswoman Jackie Erwin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|2 min
|Sick in Colorado
|78
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,456
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Jdog
|88
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|26,511
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|5 hr
|Kevin_andrews
|12
|merry christmas
|19 hr
|Aterrificphart
|15
|What are billets on a truck
|19 hr
|G Man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC