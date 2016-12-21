Fastrax Announces Training Program to Enhance Customer Service
Fastrax said that its customer service does not end at the point of sale. To ensure the maximum performance of its products and complete customer satisfaction, Fastrax is offering comprehensive training in the rail heating industry.
