El Paso County commissioners approve $30,000 raise for District Attorney Dan May
District Attorney Dan May with the 4th Judicial District in Colorado takes questions from the media after a hearing at in which accused Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear was found incompetent to stand trial in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, May 11, 2016. authorName: JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE credit: JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE title: Planned Parenthood dateCreated: 20160511 2#060: 132208-0600 city: Colorado Springs state: Colorado origTransmissionRef: COCOL104 2#025: Jerilee Bennett 2#221: 1:4:0:125890 Poll: Was the raise for District Attorney Dan May warranted? Mobile readers can scroll to the bottom of this article to participate; desktop users can find the poll to the right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|lides
|43,519
|what is wrong with you people????
|8 hr
|Keith
|16
|merry christmas
|10 hr
|tbird19482
|1
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|11 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|15 hr
|Johnny F
|105
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC