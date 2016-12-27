Colorado judges seek steep pay hikes that also would benefit lawmakers
Colorado judges are asking for more than double the pay raise of the typical state employee in 2017 - a wish that, if granted, would trigger a ripple effect of pay hikes for the state's top elected officials. In the Judicial Branch's budget presentation recently, Chief Justice Nancy Rice of the Colorado Supreme Court laid out a case for a 3.15 percent raise for judges and certain staff members, on top of the 2.5 percent across-the-board pay hike that Gov. John Hickenlooper proposed in his annual budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|EdmondWA
|43,414
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Katherin
|74
|merry christmas
|6 hr
|Quarmal
|11
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|26,500
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|15 hr
|Looking in Denver
|9
|What are billets on a truck
|Mon
|Tafron
|4
|Project New Americana Movement
|Mon
|Project New Ameri...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC