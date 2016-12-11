Brownies join Littleton seniors in ma...

Brownies join Littleton seniors in making care packages for soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Denver Post

Highline Place Memory Care resident Louise Carney, 87, left, thanks Brownie Girl Scout Jordan Poncher, 9, of Highlands Ranch's Girl Scout Troop 63933 after the two spent time together making a holiday care package for American soldiers deployed overseas. A group of Brownies dressed as elves got together with seniors at a Littleton memory care community and helped them pack holiday care packages for U.S. soldiers serving in the Mideast on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 12 min River Tam 26,470
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 22 min Respect71 43,515
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 1 hr Johnny F 105
what is wrong with you people???? 1 hr Death Kitten 15
News Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06) 1 hr Shalizar 383
Lookin For Tar 1 hr Gahzhal 69
Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's 1 hr Death Kitten 11
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Jefferson County was issued at December 24 at 2:39PM MST

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,130

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC