Brownies join Littleton seniors in making care packages for soldiers
Highline Place Memory Care resident Louise Carney, 87, left, thanks Brownie Girl Scout Jordan Poncher, 9, of Highlands Ranch's Girl Scout Troop 63933 after the two spent time together making a holiday care package for American soldiers deployed overseas. A group of Brownies dressed as elves got together with seniors at a Littleton memory care community and helped them pack holiday care packages for U.S. soldiers serving in the Mideast on Sunday.
