Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Man throws girlfriend to the ground outside bar
Couple's argument gets violent. Police responded Dec. 4 to separate reports of a man throwing a woman to the ground and a woman slapping a man outside the Olde Towne Tavern, 2410 W Main St., Littleton .
