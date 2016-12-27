Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Man th...

Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Man throws girlfriend to the ground outside bar

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Denver Post

Couple's argument gets violent. Police responded Dec. 4 to separate reports of a man throwing a woman to the ground and a woman slapping a man outside the Olde Towne Tavern, 2410 W Main St., Littleton .

