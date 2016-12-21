An Uptown Surprise: Construction Resu...

An Uptown Surprise: Construction Resumes at Las Delicias

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Denver Westword

Las Delicias has been a Denver institution since the Torres family opened its first Mexican restaurant at 439 East 19th Avenue in 1976. But the place closed sooner than expected in September 2015 , ahead of a scheduled remodel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 11 min River Tam 26,470
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 21 min Respect71 43,515
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 1 hr Johnny F 105
what is wrong with you people???? 1 hr Death Kitten 15
News Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06) 1 hr Shalizar 383
Lookin For Tar 1 hr Gahzhal 69
Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's 1 hr Death Kitten 11
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Jefferson County was issued at December 24 at 2:39PM MST

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC