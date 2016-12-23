10-year-old boy collapsed 40 minutes ...

10-year-old boy collapsed 40 minutes after being discharged from...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Denver Post

The family of a 10-year-old boy who collapsed and went into fatal respiratory arrest purportedly 40 minutes after being discharged from Swedish Medical Center's emergency department has sued the hospital, calling the case an "unspeakable tragedy" stemming from the mistakes at the hospital two years ago. The wrongful death lawsuit, filed Thursday in Arapahoe County District Court, says a doctor and nurse at Swedish did not properly evaluate and treat Isaiah Bird, allowing a treatable ailment to become deadly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
merry christmas 6 hr As I see it 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr As I see it 43,503
Morgan Ingram was not murdered nor stalked. (Nov '12) 7 hr Jenn 97
Denver tar (Nov '14) 7 hr Not looking just ... 69
what is wrong with you people???? 17 hr Keith 16
JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy? 20 hr Don Birkholz 1
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 21 hr tbird19482 26,471
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Jefferson County was issued at December 25 at 4:00PM MST

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC