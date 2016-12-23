10-year-old boy collapsed 40 minutes after being discharged from...
The family of a 10-year-old boy who collapsed and went into fatal respiratory arrest purportedly 40 minutes after being discharged from Swedish Medical Center's emergency department has sued the hospital, calling the case an "unspeakable tragedy" stemming from the mistakes at the hospital two years ago. The wrongful death lawsuit, filed Thursday in Arapahoe County District Court, says a doctor and nurse at Swedish did not properly evaluate and treat Isaiah Bird, allowing a treatable ailment to become deadly.
