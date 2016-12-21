Investigators search for clues to woman at Tower landfill

Investigators plan to search the Tower Road Landfill for a long time to come, according to Littleton Police Commander Trent Cooper. access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Commerce City, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Commerce City Sentinel.