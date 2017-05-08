Texas Rangers investigating officer-i...

Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Littlefield

The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday at a residence in Littlefield. At approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were executing a search warrant on the residence when the suspect was shot by a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Deputy.

