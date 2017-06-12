Paxton rules violent sex offenders ca...

Paxton rules violent sex offenders can vote by mail

Thursday May 18 Read more: Chron

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, siding with the state's most violent sex offenders in an odd twist of fate, ruled Thursday that the 262 men housed in a remote West Texas treatment center have the right to vote by mail. The issue that made national headlines had simmered since last November, when more than 100 men at the Texas Civil Commitment facility in tiny Littlefield, near Lubbock, had their mail ballots tossed out after they were earlier approved state officials to vote by mail in the general election.

