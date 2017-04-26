Shallowater vs. Littlefield Baseball 4-25-17

Littlefield's Brian Acevedo hits the ball during the Shallowater vs Littlefield game on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Shallowater, Texas. Shallowater's Ty Jackson walks off the mound during the Shallowater vs Littlefield game on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Shallowater, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.