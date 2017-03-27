Goliad's Waer wins bronze medal at Texas Relays 10 minutes ago AUSTIN ...

Goliad's Waer wins bronze medal at Te...

Goliad's Waer wins bronze medal at Texas Relays

Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Goliad's Ricky Waer won a bronze medal in the 110-meter hurdles in the High School Division I at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Waer also ran a leg on the 400-meter relay team that finished seventh in a time of 44.21.

Littlefield, TX

