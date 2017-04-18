Bayer's FiberMax One Ton Club Membership Tops 1,000
BAYER'S FIBERMAX ONE TON CLUB MEMBERSHIP TOPS 1,000 Apr. 21, 2017 Source: Bayer news release The FiberMax One Ton Club honors 391 growers who qualified four-bale and higher yields with FiberMax varieties in 2016. Now in its 12th year, 1,049 high-yielding growers are members of the club.
