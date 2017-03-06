Texas Rangers assisting Lamb County, Littlefield authorities in death investigation
The Texas Rangers were assisting the Lamb County Sheriff's Office and Little Police Department in an investigation involving a death Monday evening in Littlefield. The incident was reported Monday evening along U.S. Highway 84 in Littlefield, according to the Lamb County Leader News .
