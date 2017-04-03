Prepare for traffic and street closur...

Prepare for traffic and street closures as Texas Relays races to town

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: CultureMap

The 90th Annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays kicks off Wednesday, March 29, at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas. Thousands of athletes and spectators from across the state will flock to Austin for the event, which runs through Saturday, April 1. And with them comes even more traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littlefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This is how much money you need to live comfort... 8 hr ComfortablyPhart 1
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... Mar 13 L0LZ 20
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb '17 trees are green here 2
Lamb County releases violent offenders for medi... (Jan '15) Feb '17 trees are green here 3
Pep Music Thread (Oct '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Furneaux St Dec '16 JDG 1
Littlefield Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 10
See all Littlefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littlefield Forum Now

Littlefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littlefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Littlefield, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC