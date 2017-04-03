Prepare for traffic and street closures as Texas Relays races to town
The 90th Annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays kicks off Wednesday, March 29, at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas. Thousands of athletes and spectators from across the state will flock to Austin for the event, which runs through Saturday, April 1. And with them comes even more traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Littlefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|8 hr
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ...
|Mar 13
|L0LZ
|20
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|trees are green here
|2
|Lamb County releases violent offenders for medi... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|trees are green here
|3
|Pep Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Furneaux St
|Dec '16
|JDG
|1
|Littlefield Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Littlefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC