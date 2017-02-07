Massive fire at oilfield products pla...

Massive fire at oilfield products plan in Littlefield is contained

2 hrs ago

Fire crews worked into the early morning hours to fight a massive fire at an oilfield products plant in Littlefield. The fire started around 8 p.m. Monday at ICT Oilfield Products, a company owned by ICT Holdings, located at 601 Hopping Road.

