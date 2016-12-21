Communities mourning death of Littlef...

Communities mourning death of Littlefield woman, allegedly murdered by her husband

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Pearland police believe Ernestina Chairez was killed by her husband, Rodolfo Chairez, on Tuesday evening, after he drove more than eight hours from Littlefield to Pearland, a suburb of Houston. For Amherst resident, Clinton Sawyer, Ernistina Chairez was more than just a friendly face he saw daily in her role as assistant postmaster in Amherst.

Littlefield, TX

