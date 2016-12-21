Communities mourning death of Littlefield woman, allegedly murdered by her husband
Pearland police believe Ernestina Chairez was killed by her husband, Rodolfo Chairez, on Tuesday evening, after he drove more than eight hours from Littlefield to Pearland, a suburb of Houston. For Amherst resident, Clinton Sawyer, Ernistina Chairez was more than just a friendly face he saw daily in her role as assistant postmaster in Amherst.
