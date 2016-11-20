Rural West Texas communities want jobs, hope Trump delivers
Residents in two West Texas counties that are facing higher-than-state-average unemployment rates and affected by the oil and farming downturns overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump. Plants and factories in Littlefield and Plainview have closed in the last three years.
