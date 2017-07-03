Victims describe Power Ultra Lounge mass shooting
Around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 25 people were shot at the Power Ultra Lounge. Three were injured in the ensuing scramble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among...
|6 hr
|Ross
|5
|17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
|7 hr
|Tango 1
|8
|landy vines
|Mon
|atrueparent
|1
|Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel...
|Mon
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav...
|Sun
|BB Board
|2
|RAPErt freaks out again
|Jul 1
|guest
|6
|Saline County Judicial System...
|Jun 29
|Sadly stunned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC