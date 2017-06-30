US: 17 Injured in Arkansas shooting; ...

US: 17 Injured in Arkansas shooting; Terror Act Put Aside by Cops

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, July 1 : Around 17 people have been injured by a gunman who opened fire at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas. The police, through Twitter, have declared that investigation has begun in this case and said that no suspect information is available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav... 2 hr @Kelly 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Resist and Persist 20,947
News 17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting 8 hr Hillary Lost 6
RAPErt freaks out again 21 hr guest 9
C W Brooks You have serious issues 22 hr concerned citizen 4
Saline County Judicial System... Thu Sadly stunned 1
church of satan (Nov '16) Jun 28 Sam 9
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,276 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC