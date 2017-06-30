US: 17 Injured in Arkansas shooting; Terror Act Put Aside by Cops
Washington, July 1 : Around 17 people have been injured by a gunman who opened fire at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas. The police, through Twitter, have declared that investigation has begun in this case and said that no suspect information is available.
