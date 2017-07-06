Thursday's open line and some thoughts on crime

A crowd supporting the continuation of the Affordable Care Act against Republican onslaughts descended on Little Rock offices of U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman today. Reporting from around the U.S. continues to illustrate the folly of the Arkansas highway department and construction boosters like the chamber of commerce and Vice Mayor Lance Hines in advocating ever wider freeways through the heart of Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.