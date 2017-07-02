Three more dead in Little Rock
Police on scene of a homicide at 46 Westmont Circle, an additional murder/suicide occurred overnight at 1600 Elm. PAO on scene at Westmont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among...
|35 min
|barrett
|1
|Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel...
|48 min
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav...
|12 hr
|BB Board
|2
|17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
|15 hr
|13th Angel
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|RAPErt freaks out again
|Sat
|guest
|6
|Saline County Judicial System...
|Jun 29
|Sadly stunned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC