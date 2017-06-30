The Latest: Rapper arrested on unrelated charges
Authorities say a rapper whose concert in Little Rock became the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated charges. The U.S. Marshal Service says Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested with another man early Sunday at a club in Birmingham, where he was performing.
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel...
|7 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav...
|7 hr
|BB Board
|2
|17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
|10 hr
|13th Angel
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|RAPErt freaks out again
|Sat
|guest
|6
|Saline County Judicial System...
|Jun 29
|Sadly stunned
|1
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|Sam
|8
