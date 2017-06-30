The Latest: Rapper arrested on unrela...

The Latest: Rapper arrested on unrelated assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Authorities say a rapper whose concert in Little Rock became the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated assault charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel... 4 hr BB Board 1
News Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav... 4 hr BB Board 2
News 17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting 7 hr 13th Angel 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Resist and Persist 20,945
RAPErt freaks out again Sat guest 6
Saline County Judicial System... Jun 29 Sadly stunned 1
church of satan (Nov '16) Jun 28 Sam 8
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,263 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC