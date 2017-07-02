Sunday's open line
A former employee of the Pulaski County sheriff and a North Little Rock woman who sold goods to the sheriff's office have pleaded guilty to mail fraud in a scheme to steal from the sheriff's office, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among...
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|landy vines
|4 hr
|atrueparent
|1
|Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel...
|6 hr
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav...
|17 hr
|BB Board
|2
|17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
|21 hr
|13th Angel
|6
|RAPErt freaks out again
|Sat
|guest
|6
|Saline County Judicial System...
|Jun 29
|Sadly stunned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC