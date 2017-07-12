Scores protest health care bill
Protesters gather Thursday in the hallway outside Sen. Tom Cotton's Little Rock office near the state Capitol for a sit-in urging Cotton to oppose the U.S. Senate's proposed Republican health care plan. Similar demonstrations were held in Jonesboro and Springdale as part of a nationwide effort among a coalition of activists.
