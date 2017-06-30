Runner from Dallas sets pace on a whim

Cheryl Nolan of Jonesboro crosses the finish line on North Monroe Street near War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to win the women's division of the Firecracker Fast 5K on Tuesday with a time of 16 minutes, 58.69 seconds. The winner entered as an afterthought, perhaps a first for the series of Firecracker road races run in Little Rock since 1977.

