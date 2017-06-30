Rapper at Little Rock Nightclub Arres...

Rapper at Little Rock Nightclub Arrested Following Shooting

Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, who performs under the name Finese2Tymes, was arrested early Sunday morning following the Little Rock nightclub shooting where 25 people were shot. Finese2Tymes was the headlining artist at the Power Ultra Lounge on the night of the shooting.

