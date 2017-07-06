Paul Caldwell, from California to Cantrell Gallery
Paul Caldwell's highly saturated color photographs go on exhibit today at Cantrell Gallery in the show "Chasing the Light, From Arkansas to California." You can meet the Little Rock nature photographer at tonight's reception, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. His artist's statement: "Photography is all about capturing light at just the right moment.
