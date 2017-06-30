No suspects, arrests in nightclub gun...

No suspects, arrests in nightclub gunfire

14 hrs ago

People take a look Sunday at the aftermath of the mass shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock. Four days after a shooting in a downtown Little Rock nightclub left 28 people injured, five of the victims remained hospitalized Tuesday, and police had yet to make any arrests in the case.

