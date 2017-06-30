Multiple victims in Little Rock, Arkansas club shooting, police say

There were multiple victims after a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub, police said.The conditions of the victims were not immediately available after th... -- President Trump warned North Korea on Friday that he and allied world leaders have lost patience with the bombastic regime.Speaking at a joint press conference... Taking place this week was the 46th University of - Lincoln water tour. It is co-hosted with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.