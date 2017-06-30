Little Rock's first homicide of '17 caused by 'perfect storm,' ex-detective says

Looking back, former Little Rock police detective Steve Moore said it's almost a miracle that a shootout totaling more than 60 projectiles took only one life -- that of Mashon Jackson, 20. Authorities found bullet casings at the scene south of West Roosevelt Road and bullets that struck several homes and pierced a 2014 Lincoln MKZ, said Moore, remembering the Jan. 8 showdown on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that resulted in the city's first homicide this year. On one side of the shootout: members of Michael and Shannon Brown's family at 3225 MLK Jr. Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.