Little Rock's first homicide of '17 c...

Little Rock's first homicide of '17 caused by 'perfect storm,' ex-detective says

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Looking back, former Little Rock police detective Steve Moore said it's almost a miracle that a shootout totaling more than 60 projectiles took only one life -- that of Mashon Jackson, 20. Authorities found bullet casings at the scene south of West Roosevelt Road and bullets that struck several homes and pierced a 2014 Lincoln MKZ, said Moore, remembering the Jan. 8 showdown on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that resulted in the city's first homicide this year. On one side of the shootout: members of Michael and Shannon Brown's family at 3225 MLK Jr. Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among... Tue Ross 5
News 17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting Tue Tango 1 8
News Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel... Mon Capt Obvious 2
News Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav... Jul 2 BB Board 2
RAPErt freaks out again Jul 1 guest 6
Saline County Judicial System... Jun 29 Sadly stunned 1
church of satan (Nov '16) Jun 28 Sam 8
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,232 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC