Little Rock School District's Plan B rouses tax foes who sank first try

Leaders of an organization that successfully opposed a 14-year tax extension in the Little Rock School District in May are now fighting the district's proposed Plan B for constructing a southwest Little Rock high school and updating other campuses. Citizens Against Taxation Without Representation is using social media to ask people to add their names to a Change.org online petition that objects to the district's plan to issue second-lien bonds to raise $92,055,000 for school construction and repairs.

