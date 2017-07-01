Little Rock police say 17 people shot...

Little Rock police say 17 people shot, none fatally, in club on W. 6th Street

2 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Little Rock police are reporting 17 people wounded by gunshots, none fatally, in an incident they first reported about 2:30 a.m. this morning at the Power Bar and Ultra Lounge at 220 W. 6th Street. A police Tweet said: We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.

