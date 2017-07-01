Little Rock police say 17 people shot, none fatally, in club on W. 6th Street
Little Rock police are reporting 17 people wounded by gunshots, none fatally, in an incident they first reported about 2:30 a.m. this morning at the Power Bar and Ultra Lounge at 220 W. 6th Street. A police Tweet said: We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.
