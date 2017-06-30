Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped save lives
Fredericksburg.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped save lives.
#1 5 hrs ago
Again!
At least with the Islamic Terrorists there seems to be a reason...
An agenda!
There is actually more honor in what the Islamic terrorist do than these THUGS with guns in our neighborhoods and this nightclub!
The radical Islamic terrorist will go to their graves over an idea and for their God!
These nightclub THUGS with guns will be going to hell over what?
They senselessly kill over a pair of cool shoes or designer sunglasses!
I am not saying the Terrorist are justified in what they but who is a greater risk to life and limb in America 2017!
In a one month period 2017, there are more Americans killed by inner city thug violence than all terrorist attacks since and including 9/11!
Look it up for yourself!
It's true!
