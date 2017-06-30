Little Rock police: 17 injured after nightclub shooting
Police said 17 people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday after a dispute at a downtown Little Rock nightclub. The city's police chief said officers suspect multiple people fired weapons but that the incident was not terror-related.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RAPErt freaks out again
|4 hr
|guest
|9
|17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
|5 hr
|just trollin
|3
|C W Brooks You have serious issues
|6 hr
|concerned citizen
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Fri
|same ole
|7
|Saline County Judicial System...
|Thu
|Sadly stunned
|1
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|Sam
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC