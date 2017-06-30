Little Rock notebook

Little Rock notebook

Lakeport Plantation's on-site director will describe new findings on the history of slavery at the antebellum home during a lunchtime lecture Wednesday. Blake Wintory, who manages the Arkansas State University facility, is this month's speaker for the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' Legacies & Lunch series.

