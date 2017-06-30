Little Rock man arrested in burglary of liquor store
Donald Shirey, 49, faces a charge of burglary of a commercial building, according to information from the Miller County Sheriff's Office. Shirey was also arrested on a felony warrant from Oklahoma for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a hold for a parole revocation from Arkansas Parole Board.
