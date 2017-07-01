Little Rock Club Shooting, Video Captures Crazy Gunfire
At least 25 people were injured in gunfire during another shooting at a club ... this time in Little Rock, Arkansas. An unknown gunman opened fire at the Power Ultra Lounge around 2:30 AM Saturday morning and the terrifying moments were caught on cell phone video.
