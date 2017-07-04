July 4 open line
CNN reports that 41 states have now refused the effort by a commission appointed by Donald Trump - and led by vote-suppressing Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach - to amass a vast on-line data trove on all the country's voters. A sheriff's office in Arkansas is investigating as abuse the use of a switch as punishment at a church camp.
