Ideas on violence in Little Rock from City Director Doris Wright
City Director Doris Wright tells me today she was unable to attend Saturday's news conference about the nightclub shooting because she was out of town for a high school class reunion. Also absent were Directors Erma Hendrix and Ken Richardson, who've not yet responded to my questions about their absences.
