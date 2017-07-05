Governor plans Central Arkansas 'law enforcement' announcement
BANGING IN LR: Shooting at this rapper's concert seems likely at the root of a gubernatorial press conference tomorrow. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to "discuss new partnerships with local law enforcement in central Arkansas.
