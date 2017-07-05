'God's Not Dead' producers to contribute to Ten Commandments rebuilding

Sen. Jason Rapert proudly announced this morning that the makers of the movie "God's Not Dead" series of movies will contribute $25,000 to build another granite tablet bearing the Ten Commandments to replace the one knocked down last week. Do remember, in response to the planned lawsuits over state favoritism of one sect of Christian religion illustrated by the Capitol monument, In the aftermath of the event, Bob Katz and Troy Duhon from the God's Not Dead movie series contacted Governor Hutchinson to offer a donation that will assist in the re-building of the monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.