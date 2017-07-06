Entertainment Notes
Road to Granny Vance's House is among the oil paintings by Patricia Bueter going on display Friday at Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church. A mosaic by former Helena-West Helena resident Adele Berger that once hung in the Goldsmith Community Center adjoining Temple Beth El in Helena-West H... The Delta Cultural Center brings out an assortment of objects in its collection that has been in storage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
|3 hr
|Daniel your a star
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among...
|Wed
|Yup yep
|6
|Limiting Ammunition
|Wed
|Jake
|1
|Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel...
|Jul 3
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav...
|Jul 2
|BB Board
|2
|RAPErt freaks out again
|Jul 1
|guest
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC