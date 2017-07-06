Entertainment Notes

Road to Granny Vance's House is among the oil paintings by Patricia Bueter going on display Friday at Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church. A mosaic by former Helena-West Helena resident Adele Berger that once hung in the Goldsmith Community Center adjoining Temple Beth El in Helena-West H... The Delta Cultural Center brings out an assortment of objects in its collection that has been in storage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.